OnePlus opens its second Experience store in Chennai

OnePlus has opened its second ‘OnePlus Experience’ in Chennai. Located at the VR Mall, Anna Nagar, and spread across 3,500 sq. ft, the new store also features the OnePlus coffee experience zone offering premium quality beverages. It also houses a service centre, making it a one-stop service solution for customers, says a company release.

Chennai is home to one of the fast-growing OnePlus mobile user communities. And customers in the city can now easily access a range of products by the brand, including the newly launched OnePlus 8T 5G and the recently launched OnePlus Nord, the release said.

In line with its ongoing focus towards the India market, OnePlus has invested ₹100 crores towards deeper market penetration across omni-channel retail business.

The brand currently has over 5,000 offline stores with plans to scale up to over 8,000 stores over the next year. It also aims to expand its service centre network to 100 cities over the next year, the release said.