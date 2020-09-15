Oppo announces global rollout of ColorOS 11 based on Android 11

My Five: Do not over think & find time for passion, says Minal Srivastava, Shalimar Paints VP
Minal Srivastava, Vice-President (Marketing), Shalimar Paints1. Do not over think: Mind controls the body, ...
Oppo on Monday announced the roll out of its latest operating system, ColorOS 11 based on Android 11.
The rollout comes a week after the announcement of Google’s latest OS, Android 11. Oppo is one of the first brands to get the update.
Currently, it is rolling out a beta version of the OS for its users with an official version to follow in the coming weeks.
The new OS brings more features to the UI, further building on UI customisation.
It allows users to create their own Always-On Display, theme, and wallpaper, as well as fonts, icons, and ringtones. Oppo has also added three colour schemes and levels of contrast to Android’s Dark Mode with the update. The Oppo Relax 2.0 within the UI lets users create their own white noise mix.
ColorOS 11 is equipped with a range of features including the Three-Finger Translate powered by Google Lens, the first feature co-created by Oppo and Google.
Another feature called Flexdrop allows users to watch video and text at the same time.
It also has multiple features focused on battery performance. The Super Power Saving Mode allows users to select six apps to run while the device is on low battery. Battery Guard prevents damage from prolonged charging at unstable power voltages by learning user habits.
The OS also has an India specific feature, the Low Battery Message feature which allows users to send messages when phone battery drops to 15 per cent, displaying users' current location to selected contacts. This feature is currently only available in the Indian market.
ColorOS 11 has also introduced UI First 2.0, combining the brand’s proprietary lag-reducing engine with Quantum Animation. According to Oppo, this will help boost the RAM usage by 45 per cent and improve the response and frame rate by 32 per cent and17 per cent respectively.
The complete rollout will cover a range of Oppo phones.
“ColorOS 11 will be released in a batch-by-batch approach, starting with the Find X2 Series and Reno3 Series. The complete rollout will cover 28-plus phone models, including the Find, Reno, F, K, and A-series,” Oppo said in an official release.
Minal Srivastava, Vice-President (Marketing), Shalimar Paints1. Do not over think: Mind controls the body, ...
An expert team can be a nodal point to cross-check health information
SARS-CoV-2 appears to put the COR in CORonary problems
The National Digital Health Mission must ensure quality individual healthcare with dignity, privacy
Max Life’s Smart Wealth plan offers several premium payment term (PPT), policy term (PT) combinations, unlike ...
₹1057 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1045103010701085 Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if ...
Investors with a short term view can Prestige Estates Projects at current levels. The stock has been in a ...
Price decline with higher volumes denotes a strong downtrend
It’s a market with a voracious appetite for translated works. Publishers race to outbid each other and ...
Several major writers — Tagore, Nabokov and Beckett, among others — translated their works to English, but not ...
There are two options before the government: Pursue a bold reform agenda to resuscitate the economy, or let it ...
A writer mourns the loss of her dog during a pandemic year
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...