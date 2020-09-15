Oppo announces global rollout of ColorOS 11 based on Android 11

Oppo on Monday announced the roll out of its latest operating system, ColorOS 11 based on Android 11.

The rollout comes a week after the announcement of Google’s latest OS, Android 11. Oppo is one of the first brands to get the update.

Currently, it is rolling out a beta version of the OS for its users with an official version to follow in the coming weeks.

More features

The new OS brings more features to the UI, further building on UI customisation.

It allows users to create their own Always-On Display, theme, and wallpaper, as well as fonts, icons, and ringtones. Oppo has also added three colour schemes and levels of contrast to Android’s Dark Mode with the update. The Oppo Relax 2.0 within the UI lets users create their own white noise mix.

ColorOS 11 is equipped with a range of features including the Three-Finger Translate powered by Google Lens, the first feature co-created by Oppo and Google.

Another feature called Flexdrop allows users to watch video and text at the same time.

Battery features

It also has multiple features focused on battery performance. The Super Power Saving Mode allows users to select six apps to run while the device is on low battery. Battery Guard prevents damage from prolonged charging at unstable power voltages by learning user habits.

The OS also has an India specific feature, the Low Battery Message feature which allows users to send messages when phone battery drops to 15 per cent, displaying users' current location to selected contacts. This feature is currently only available in the Indian market.

ColorOS 11 has also introduced UI First 2.0, combining the brand’s proprietary lag-reducing engine with Quantum Animation. According to Oppo, this will help boost the RAM usage by 45 per cent and improve the response and frame rate by 32 per cent and17 per cent respectively.

The complete rollout will cover a range of Oppo phones.

“ColorOS 11 will be released in a batch-by-batch approach, starting with the Find X2 Series and Reno3 Series. The complete rollout will cover 28-plus phone models, including the Find, Reno, F, K, and A-series,” Oppo said in an official release.