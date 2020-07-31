Oppo launches India-first Reno4 Pro

Oppo has launched the next in its flagship series, the Reno4 Pro. At ₹34,990. The handset is in the upper mid-range category which also includes the recently launched OnePlus Nord.

With a baffling pricing strategy, Oppo has launched its new smartphone at a price that exceeds that of the much-hyped OnePlus Nord all variants of which do not cross ₹30,000. This is surprising as the OnePlus Nord has the higher specifications. However, it may be remembered that both brands come from the BBK Electronics stable.

The Reno4 Pro does have a few unique features. This is a very light phone and is much easier to hold, an important factor in these times when one uses smartphones more than ever, risking repetitive stress injury with heavier devices. Design-wise, the back includes an unusual matte-finish glass surface that has a silken shaded look and doesn’t display fingerprint smudges. The look has apparently been inspired by ‘modernist architecture’. Initial reactions to the design are enthusiastic.

For the front of the phone, Oppo is touting a ‘3D Borderless Sense Screen’ which has curved glass on all sides making the device look seamlessly designed. The 55.9-degree curvature makes the phone very comfortable to hold. The screens comes with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate so that it feels smooth to use. On the top left of the screen is a single punch hole for the camera. Overall, the screen-to-body ratio is 92.01$. The screen itself is a Super AMOLED with deep colours and has 1100 nits of brightness. It also meets the world-class eye care standards with its TÜV Rhineland Full Care Display Certification, ensuring the user eye’s safety, even while browsing the phone at night before bed or streaming Netflix in 1080HD.

Fast charging

Another deal-breaker feature is that of Super Vooc 2.0 charging at 65W allowing the phone to be fully charged in just over 30 minutes. The battery is a 4,000mAh.

The Reno4 Pro has a single variant running on the Snapdragon 720G and 9GB RAM with 128GB storage.

On the back, a vertical array of four cameras is immediately visible. This includes a 48MP primary using the IMX586, an 8MP Ultra-Wide angle, 2MP macro and a 2MP mono camera. The front camera is a 32MP using the IMX616 sensor. The camera app uses software and AI to produce interesting effects and also uses one of the lenses to take photos that put the subject in colour against a black and white background.

Commenting on the launch, Elvis Zhou, President, OPPO India, said, “Staying true to our commitment to the Indian market and bringing cutting-edge technological innovations, India is the first market globally to launch OPPO Reno4 Pro & OPPO watch. Both products deliver supremely on our consumers’ need for an incredibly immersive screen, blazingly fast charging, and innovative imaging functions. We are certain that our products that are launched today will provide our users with a holistic experience and offer a cohesive ecosystem as they’ll be able to ‘Sense the Infinite’ possibilities of expressing themselves.”

Available from August 5

The Reno4 Pro will be available starting August 5, on Amazon, Flipkart, and retail stores across India at ₹34,990. Oppo also launched its very first watch which will be available from August 10 at the price of ₹19,990 for the 46mm and ₹14,990 for 41mm variant.