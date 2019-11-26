OPPO phones to get improved interface, ColorOS 7

Chinese smartphone maker OPPO has used its new ColorOS interface to give users a layer of customisations and features that help distinguish it from devices of other manufacturers.

In a first, OPPO today held the global launch for a redesigned all-new ColorOS 7 interface outside of China. The ColorOS 7 brings a number of localised features.

“India is one of our key markets and we have been reviewing and implementing feedback consistently,” said Martin Liu, Senior Strategy Manager, OPPO ColorOS. “The all-new ColorOS 7 delivers a faster and smoother experience to our users in India and around the world. The team at the OPPO headquarters and our Indian R&D team worked closely and collaboratively for one year to conceptualise and globally implement ColorOS 7.”

Manoj Kumar Senior Principal Engineer, OPPO ColorOS, further added, “We have strived to make ColorOS broader, yet more localised, creating a truly global system that users in different markets can experience and enjoy. This means that we will continue to expand our localisation efforts to ensure that ColorOS is adapted to local user needs. This update not only re-imagines the system design but enhances the overall user experience, with a focus on audiovisual and gaming, with localised features unique to India.”

One India-centric feature is DocVault, which integrates the Digilocker service into ColorOS 7. OPPO has teamed up with the government to extend the reach of Digilocker services through its smartphones. This will allow all identification documents to be accessible from the phone. Other elements, including a wallpaper of the Jaipur Hawa Mahal, and other Indian monuments have been chosen to appeal to users in India.

ColorOS 7 has adopted a lightweight visual approach in its redesign, attempting to stay minimalistic and closer to Android’s own Material Design. Besides full icon customisation, Dark Mode, which has seen widespread adoption this year, has been tuned to give a better reading experience under different lighting conditions.

The redesigned ColorOS 7 is also meant to be more intuitive. A new weather-adaptive alarm automatically adjusts alarm sounds to the weather, with nature sounds. The interface redesign also promises clearer, crisper touch response sounds and a more realistic touch experience. There are also sharp, new animations for charging, weather, and deleting apps. ColorOS collaborated with Denmark’s audio design company, Epic Sound, to upgrade the overall sound system.

RAM utilisation has also been boosted by 40 per cent. With multiple apps running, the system response has also increased by 30 per cent.

OPPO’s update to date, ColorOS 7 will be rolled out across 20-plus phone models, covering the Reno, Find, F, K, and A series models and the regions of China, South Asia, South-East Asia, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and West Asia.