Samsung launches Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition

Samsung has announced the launch of the Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition, giving consumers a new way to customise their mobile device.

In a first, the South Korean electronics giant is bringing a Bespoke experience to its mobile devices, allowing consumers to customise and select different colour options.

“Samsung is expanding with new customisable colour combinations and special UX for users to further personalise their device with the Bespoke Edition,” it said in an official release.

It will provide users with a palette of 49 possible colour combinations for its Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition phone. Customers can mix and match to create their own unique combination by choosing phone frame options of Black or Silver, and front and back colours of Blue, Yellow, Pink, White, or Black.

It will also be offering Bespoke Upgrade Care exclusively for Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition to users so they can change their device colour whenever they want to. Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition owners can register to replace their device panel with new colours at Samsung.com

Customers can also customise Galaxy Watch4 series at the Galaxy Watch4 Bespoke Studio, by mixing and matching from a range of Galaxy Watch4 series colours, sizes, and strap styles.

Users can opt for a further personalised experience through the latest software update with a host of new customisable watch face styles, a more tailored fall detection feature that enables users to adjust sensitivity, and a new “knock, knock” wrist motion that activates a user’s favourite or most-used apps and features, Samsung said.

Users can check out these customisations for their Galaxy Z Flip3 and Watch4 Bespoke Edition at Bespoke Studio on Samsung.com. Bespoke Studio offers 360° previews of combinations and ways to download an image of the selections.

“Once the order is placed, devices are tailor-made and arrive in special edition packaging with a Bespoke Edition wallpaper and Cover Screen that matches the device’s colours for a fully coordinated look,” Samsung explained.

Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition also comes with a year of Samsung Care+ protection. With this, users’ phones will be covered from accidental damage, including screen replacement, water damage and back cover replacement. The Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition and Galaxy Watch4 Bespoke Edition are made available in Korea, the US, the UK, Germany, France, Canada and Australia starting October 20.

The India availability for the experience has not been specified yet. Samsung had launched its Galaxy Z Flip3 phone in India in August. The phone’s Main Screen comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with a resolution of 2640 x 1080 pixels and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate.

The Cover Screen has a 1.9-inch Super AMOLED Display With a resolution of 260 x 512 pixels. It is powered by a 5nm 64-bit Octa-Core Processor. It is equipped with a 3,300mAh dual battery. It supports 15W Fast charging and 10W Fast wireless charging. It supports 4.5 W reverse wireless charging.

It has a 10MP selfie camera and a dual rear camera setup which includes a 12MP ultra wide camera and a 12MP wide-angle camera. Users can also capture photos and videos while keeping the device folded through the Cover Screen using enhanced Quick Shot by double-clicking Z Flip3’s power key. As for audio, the phone has Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos.