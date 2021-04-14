Samsung to host Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event on April 28

Samsung is set to host its next Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event on April 28. The company has teased the launch of “the most powerful Galaxy” device yet in a trailer for the virtual event.

“Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 on April 28 and discover the most powerful Galaxy yet,” Samsung said.

While the company has not officially announced what the launch will be, rumours suggest that it is likely to launch its Galaxy Book line-up of laptops.

It may introduce the Galaxy Book Pro and the Galaxy Book Pro 360 at the event. According to a report by 91mobiles, the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro and the Galaxy Book Pro 360 were recently spotted in a SafetyKorea Bluetooth certification.

The devices would feature 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch OLED panels, along with support for the S-Pen stylus and upgraded Intel CPUs, according to a report by SamMobile.

The event will be available at Samsung Newsroom India and Samsung Youtube at 10 a.m. ET or 7.30 p.m. IST.