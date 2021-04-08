OnePlus launches OnePlus 9R 5G smartphone in India

OnePlus has announced the launch of the OnePlus 9R 5G smartphone in India.

The phone is the latest addition to its flagship OnePlus 9 Series.

It comes with a 6.55 inch 120 Hz Fluid AMOLED Display. The FHD+ display has a 240 Hz touch sampling rate.

The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 mobile platform. It runs on Oxygen OS 11.

The smartphone is equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery. It supports the Warp Charge 65 technology that can provide a day’s charge in 15 minutes, and can fully charge the phone from 1-100 per cent in 39 minutes, the brand said.

Features

As for connectivity, with a 5G connection, the OnePlus 9R 5G can deliver download speeds of up to 875 MB/s. This power is further complemented by dual-mode NSA + SA 5G and Wi-Fi 6 support, the brand said.

The phone is also equipped with UFS 3.1 flash storage.

It has a quad-camera system at the rear with the main camera being a 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor. The main camera also features enhanced OIS for greater image stability. It also includes an ultra-wide 16MP Sony IMX481 sensor, a 5MP macro lens and a dedicated monochrome camera.

As for audio, the phone has dual stereo speakers and supports Dolby Atmos audio.

Pro Gaming

The phone is tailored towards gaming enthusiasts. It has a multi-layer cooling system and 14 temperature sensors that constantly monitor the temperature of the device to avoid overheating.

The phone’s Pro Gaming Mode restricts background apps, reduces lag, and is meant to improve the user’s overall gaming experience. Advanced DND features block calls and notifications.

The OnePlus 9R 5G will be available in Carbon Black and Lake Blue colours at ₹39,999 for the 8 GB + 128GB variant and ₹43,999 for the 12 GB+ 256GB variant.

It will be available for purchase on April 14 for Amazon Prime members on Amazon.in and OnePlus Red Cable Club members on OnePlus.in and the OnePlus Store app.

Open sales begin on April 15 across Amazon.in, OnePlus.in, the OnePlus Store app, OnePlus exclusive offline stores, and partner outlets.