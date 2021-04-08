OnePlus launches OnePlus 9R 5G smartphone in India

The answer is blowing in the wind
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
OnePlus has announced the launch of the OnePlus 9R 5G smartphone in India.
The phone is the latest addition to its flagship OnePlus 9 Series.
It comes with a 6.55 inch 120 Hz Fluid AMOLED Display. The FHD+ display has a 240 Hz touch sampling rate.
The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 mobile platform. It runs on Oxygen OS 11.
The smartphone is equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery. It supports the Warp Charge 65 technology that can provide a day’s charge in 15 minutes, and can fully charge the phone from 1-100 per cent in 39 minutes, the brand said.
As for connectivity, with a 5G connection, the OnePlus 9R 5G can deliver download speeds of up to 875 MB/s. This power is further complemented by dual-mode NSA + SA 5G and Wi-Fi 6 support, the brand said.
The phone is also equipped with UFS 3.1 flash storage.
It has a quad-camera system at the rear with the main camera being a 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor. The main camera also features enhanced OIS for greater image stability. It also includes an ultra-wide 16MP Sony IMX481 sensor, a 5MP macro lens and a dedicated monochrome camera.
As for audio, the phone has dual stereo speakers and supports Dolby Atmos audio.
The phone is tailored towards gaming enthusiasts. It has a multi-layer cooling system and 14 temperature sensors that constantly monitor the temperature of the device to avoid overheating.
The phone’s Pro Gaming Mode restricts background apps, reduces lag, and is meant to improve the user’s overall gaming experience. Advanced DND features block calls and notifications.
The OnePlus 9R 5G will be available in Carbon Black and Lake Blue colours at ₹39,999 for the 8 GB + 128GB variant and ₹43,999 for the 12 GB+ 256GB variant.
It will be available for purchase on April 14 for Amazon Prime members on Amazon.in and OnePlus Red Cable Club members on OnePlus.in and the OnePlus Store app.
Open sales begin on April 15 across Amazon.in, OnePlus.in, the OnePlus Store app, OnePlus exclusive offline stores, and partner outlets.
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
The Spanish flu (1918) devastated a port city like Mumbai. Could the lessons help as we brace for a second ...
Though the number is still woefully small, the good news is that more Indian companies are auditing their ...
Post-pandemic, airlines may have to combine punctuality with heightened passenger services, including safety, ...
Reading continuation chart parttern will tell you
The NSC, PPF and Sukanya Samriddhi are good options
Banks will revert to old NPA reporting format, which may impact their financials
Await cues from global market for further direction
A model rehabilitation project for 100 families of rescued bonded labourers kicks off in Tiruvannamalai, ...
Mallika Srinivasan is the first person from the private sector to head the all-powerful PESB. Will she ring in ...
Murder is a theme that is unlikely to darken and yellow with time, the writer Truman Capote had once said.
Understanding a raga and its philosophical and emotional universe is a daunting task. Author Amit Chaudhuri ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...