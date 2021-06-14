Samsung to launch the Galaxy M32 smartphone in India on June 21

Samsung is set to launch its Galaxy M32 smartphone in India on June 21. According to a teaser microsite on Amazon, the company is planning to launch the smartphone at 12 noon on the day.

The microsite also provided more details on some of the phone’s features. The phone will come with a 6.4 inch FHD+ sAMOLED Infinity U display with a 90 Hz refresh rate.

It will have a 6000 mAh battery. As for the camera, the phone will be equipped with a 64 MP quad camera and a 20 MP front camera.

The Galaxy M32 appeared on the Samsung Mobile Press site last week with renders hinting at three different colour options for the phone. A support page for the phone also appeared on the Samsung India site.

The company is rumoured to launch the Galaxy M32 in India in black and blue colour options. The phone is expected to launch in 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB variants, as per reports. It will be powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC. It will run on Android 11 with One UI.

The India specific pricing of the phone is yet to be specified. The phone will be priced at about ₹15,000.