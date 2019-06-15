Xiaomi component supplier, Holitech, to invest $200 mn in country over 3 years

Expanding its manufacturing base in India, Xiaomi on Saturday announced that Holitech Technology, a global component supplier, has inaugurated its first component manufacturing plant in India.

Holitech Technology has established its operations in Greater Noida and was first invited by Xiaomi in Q1 2018 to investigate local manufacturing opportunities during its ‘Supplier Investment Summit’.

Holitech Technology is to invest nearly $200 million over three years in the country and would manufacture Compact Camera Modules (CCM), Capacitive Touch Screen modules (CTP), Thin Film Transistors (TFT), Flexible Printed Circuits (FPC), and fingerprint modules, locally. The local manufacturing plant is ready and would commence production within Q3, 2019 and it aims to generate 6,000 jobs in three years.

The component manufacturing plant is spread across four factories and spans over 25,000 sq m in Greater Noida and will start mass production with a capacity of over 300 million components annually. The plant also boasts of class 1000 and class 100 clean rooms, an industry first. A clean room is a contained space where provisions are made to reduce particulate contamination and control other environmental parameters such as temperature, humidity and pressure.

Holitech Technology in partnership with the Uttar Pradesh government is also organising a Supplier Investment Summit with Holitech Technology component suppliers on Sunday, when over 15 of its suppliers would visit the state. Uttar Pradesh has extended several incentives for the establishment of manufacturing plants in line with the UP Electronics Manufacturing Policy.

Muralikrishnan B, Chief Operating Officer, Xiaomi India said, “Xiaomi has witnessed significant growth in the country and we are positive that Holitech’s plans for India will herald a new stage of evolution for the electronics manufacturing industry in India.”

Chenguisheng, CEO, Holitech Technology said, “The phenomenal growth of Xiaomi along with their initiatives to promote local manufacturing has encouraged us to explore component manufacturing for Xiaomi in India. We are pleased to bring several industry firsts to Uttar Pradesh with the manufacturing of camera modules, CTP, TFT, FPC and fingerprint modules and propel the growth of component manufacturing in India. We hope to further boost this initiative by setting an example for other component manufacturers, and being a part of Xiaomi’s growth in India.”