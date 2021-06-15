Modi to address global tech event VivaTech

Grapes of growth: Sahyadri’s fruitful proposition
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the keynote address at the fifth edition of VivaTech, one of the largest digital and start-up events held annually in Paris, on Wednesday.
“The Prime Minister has been invited as a Guest of Honour to deliver the keynote address at VivaTech 2021,” per an official release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). The event will be held on June 16-19.
Other prominent speakers in the event include French President Emmanuel Macron, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, and Ministers and MPs from various European countries.
Representatives from top corporates such as Apple CEO Tim Cook, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and Microsoft President Brad Smith are also scheduled to attend the event, the release added.
VivaTech, which started in 2016, is jointly organised by advertising & marketing conglomerate Publicis Groupe and a leading French media group Les Echos. It brings together stakeholders in technology innovation and the start-up ecosystem and includes exhibitions, awards, panel discussions, and start-up contests.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
While IEA’s net-zero goal by mid-century is desirable, for India it may be a tough proposition given its ...
An industry-driven initiative is rejuvenating waterbodies in Chennai
SEBI’s order on FT funds reveals lesser-known facets of debt fund performance
Caps on maturity of individual securities and checks on fresh investments in perpetual bonds are positives
Here is a four-basket framework for their financial plan
Time to stay alert as profit-booking and selling pressure can emerge at higher levels
A 10,000-strong group of women has been spreading awareness about Covid-19 and the need for a jab
Netflix’s new drama is a gripping tale of an infected world filled with children born with animal parts and ...
Economist Arvind Panagariya’s tribute to his father who made a life against all odds and opened a world of ...
The little device may well remind us of Arthur C Clarke, but she does make life so much easier
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...