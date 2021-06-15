Modi to address global tech event VivaTech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the keynote address at the fifth edition of VivaTech, one of the largest digital and start-up events held annually in Paris, on Wednesday.

“The Prime Minister has been invited as a Guest of Honour to deliver the keynote address at VivaTech 2021,” per an official release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). The event will be held on June 16-19.

Other prominent speakers in the event include French President Emmanuel Macron, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, and Ministers and MPs from various European countries.

Representatives from top corporates such as Apple CEO Tim Cook, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and Microsoft President Brad Smith are also scheduled to attend the event, the release added.

VivaTech, which started in 2016, is jointly organised by advertising & marketing conglomerate Publicis Groupe and a leading French media group Les Echos. It brings together stakeholders in technology innovation and the start-up ecosystem and includes exhibitions, awards, panel discussions, and start-up contests.