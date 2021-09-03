MoEngage appoints Mangesh Chaudhari as MENA region Director

MoEngage, a leading insights-led customer engagement platform, has announced the appointment of Mangesh Chaudhari as Director of Growth and Strategy, for Middle East & North Africa (MENA) region.

Mangesh will be instrumental in driving the next phase of growth for MoEngage in the MENA region, said a release from MoEngage. "With more than 16 years of experience in the digital space, Mangesh has helped customers from over 22 countries including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and India, design and implement their digital transformation strategies," the release added.

“Mangesh's passion for innovation and wealth of experience in leading and growing global centres will play an instrumental role in accelerating growth for MoEngage in the MENA region.” - Raviteja Dodda, CEO & Founder, MoEngage, said.

Prior to MoEngage, Mangesh has worked with companies like Visual Sciences, Omniture, Adobe (Marketing Cloud), The Washington Post, ComScore and Singular.

Mangesh holds a Bachelor of Engineering in Information Technology from Sardar Patel College of Engineering as well as a Masters in Information Systems Management degree from Carnegie Mellon University.