Nasscom signs MoU with New Jersey

The National Association of Software and Services Companies (Nasscom) on Monday said that it has signed an MoU with [email protected] and Choose New Jersey, US. This will aim to ease partnerships between the State of New Jersey and India and will promote technology-based Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) between the two regions.

This also seeks to support collaborative research and development in common interest areas between the organisations from both the regions, a press statement said. Called the ‘Nasscom Launchpad’, this partnership will have a 90-day complimentary soft-landing space in New Jersey for Nasscom member companies to use as a base. This will include an ecosystem for enhancing flow of insights and developments on technology, innovation, investments, regulations and information from their specific regions, the statement further claimed. It will also seek to ease business partner match-making and assistance with prospective clients and collaboration opportunities.

“There is no better place for businesses looking to grow than New Jersey, and this partnership will give NASSCOM member companies direct access to NJIT’s impressive Venturelink Incubator, along with three-months free rent,” said New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy.