Nasscom signs MoU with New Jersey

My Five: Farshid Cooper
Farshid CooperMD, Spenta Corporation1 I am an early riser and my day begins at 6 am. It starts with a glass of ...
The National Association of Software and Services Companies (Nasscom) on Monday said that it has signed an MoU with [email protected] and Choose New Jersey, US. This will aim to ease partnerships between the State of New Jersey and India and will promote technology-based Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) between the two regions.
This also seeks to support collaborative research and development in common interest areas between the organisations from both the regions, a press statement said. Called the ‘Nasscom Launchpad’, this partnership will have a 90-day complimentary soft-landing space in New Jersey for Nasscom member companies to use as a base. This will include an ecosystem for enhancing flow of insights and developments on technology, innovation, investments, regulations and information from their specific regions, the statement further claimed. It will also seek to ease business partner match-making and assistance with prospective clients and collaboration opportunities.
“There is no better place for businesses looking to grow than New Jersey, and this partnership will give NASSCOM member companies direct access to NJIT’s impressive Venturelink Incubator, along with three-months free rent,” said New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy.
Farshid CooperMD, Spenta Corporation1 I am an early riser and my day begins at 6 am. It starts with a glass of ...
Climate change is one of the defining issues of our time and one of the world’s most urgent health threats.“In ...
Increased healthcare spend and improved facilities will reduce doctor-patient friction
Integrated medicine can combine the best of different methodologies to benefit patients
A new wheat variety is to be introduced into an over-supplied market; unless the excess production is cleared ...
They have been receiving only 50 per cent of the total agriculture credit from banks
MCX Crude (₹3,928) October futures contract of crude oil, which has been trading within a range between ₹3,850 ...
The mergers will fold 10 PSBs into four. What will it mean for investors?
People, people everywhere, but not one to connect with. Urban Indians, especially the young, are sinking into ...
The former CAG on the autonomy of institutes, pliable bureaucrats and how you don’t need a Sachin Tendulkar to ...
“Flowers?!” Bins exclaims. “Neem tree leaves? What’s going on?” I sigh in a theatrical way. “What would you ...
On September 14, 60 years ago, the Soviet probe Luna 2 crashed on the moon. It was the first man-made object ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports