Indian-American Neal Mohan is the new Chief Executive Officer of YouTube, as Susan Wojcicki announced her decision to step down from her role after nine years to focus on her family, health, and personal projects.

Mohan joined Google nearly 15 years ago as part of the former’s acquisition of DoubleClick in 2007. After working as SVP of Display and Video Ads, he was elevated as the Chief Product Officer of YouTube in 2015 and since then he has been overseeing the company’s product and UX teams.

He also led the launch of YouTube TV, YouTube Music and Premium and Shorts along with leading YouTube’s Trust and Safety team.

“He has a wonderful sense for our product, our business, our creator and user communities, and our employees. Neal will be a terrific leader for YouTube,” said Wojcicki in an internal note to YouTube employees.

Taking to Twitter, Mohan thanked Wojcicki and said, “It’s been amazing to work with you (Wojcicki) over the years. You’ve built YouTube into an extraordinary home for creators and viewers. I’m excited to continue this awesome and important mission. Looking forward to what lies ahead…”

Neal holds an Masters in Business Administration (General Management) from Standford University Graduate School of Business and Bachelors of Science in Electrical Engineering from Stanford University. In a career spanning over two decades, he worked with Accenture and Microsoft in multiple roles.

Mohan also sits on the board of online personal styling company Stitch Fix, and genomics and biotechnology company 23andMe. He is a board member of marketing trade association MMA Global and Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB). He is also a member of Council on Foreign Relations, and Member of the Management Board at Standford University Graduate School of Business.