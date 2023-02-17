Social media major, Twitter has shutdown its three offices in India, including the ones in New Delhi and Mumbai.

According to a Bloomberg report, “the employees at these offices have been told to work from home. However, the company continues to operate in Bengaluru where most of its engineering talent is based.” In 2022, Twitter fired a majority 90 per cent of its over 200 people staff in India.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has been firing and shutting down Twitter offices globally in an attempt to improve the financial health of the company. India has not been contributing significantly the Twitter’s revenue, even though it has become a hotspot for political discourse and many national controversies.

Twitter recently launched its opt-in paid monthly subscription, Twitter Blue, in India. The subscription service is priced of ₹900 per month for mobile app and ₹650 on the website. Annual subscribers on the website have been offered a discounted price of ₹6,800 instead of ₹7,800 per annum.

This subscription will give users a blue checkmark on their Twitter account along with access to features like edit tweet feature, longer video uploads, and longer tweets, among others. However, Indian users tweeted that the subscription service is highly priced and that Twitter has not localised pricing for the country.