NEC locates key lab in Chennai

In a major boost for Tamil Nadu’s telecom sector, Japanese electronics giant NEC Corporation has set up its first global 5G Open Radio Access Networks (ORAN) laboratory in Chennai. This is a major step for the company in offering a 5G solution.

The $28-billion NEC chose Chennai for the city’s collaborative multi-vendor partner ecosystem, talent pool and robust academia, said a senior company official. ORAN is a ‘disruptive’ technology that enables telecom operators deploy interoperable solutions for their network requirements through a seamless cloud infrastructure. It enables a user connect a mobile network by using the vendor’s proprietary hardware-cum-software solution.

The lab is part of NEC’s plan of ‘In India For India and From India For Global’ and actively contributes to the 5G opportunity, said Sandeep Sudeep, Vice-President, Telecom, NEC Corporation India, a subsidiary of NEC. He, however, did not give out the investment details.

The lab will not only support the global market but also Indian customers. As India gears up for 5G, this facility can support in execution of customer-specific 5G systems integration. The lab has the provision to expand collaborative multi-vendor partnership. This will enable us to pool-in resources and knowledge across industry and academia, he said.

“NEC is one of the first companies globally to have created an Open RAN 5G network. We want to combine our global leadership and understanding of the local market to be a frontrunner in 5G hardware and software development in India,” Sudeep told BusinessLine.

The Chennai lab will complement the operations of NEC’s Center of Excellence in the UK. It will also work with NEC’s team in Japan to leverage the knowledge and best practices across geographies.