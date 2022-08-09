Netflix Games: 99% of Netflix users have not tried its games

Netflix’s entry into the gaming market sets off a slow start. According to an analysis by Apptopia, Netflix games have been downloaded a total of 23.3 million times, with an average of 1.7 million daily users. It is less than 1 per cent of Netflix’s 221 million subscribers, according to a CNBC report.

The video streaming platform is accelerating its push into gaming with plans to double its offerings by the end of the year, TechCrunch reported. The games are accessible only to subscribers but downloaded as separate apps.

Netflix Games, launched in 2021, currently offers more than 25 games accessible via the mobile app. The video streaming platform did not expect its gaming division to profit immediately, CNBC reported. The company plans to double its offerings by the end of 2022 and release over 50 games.

Netflix lost nearly one million subscribers in the second quarter of 2022, after losing 2,00,000 in the first quarter.