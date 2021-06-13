Netflix launches online store for curated product tied to shows, brands

Netflix has launched Netflix.shop, its first owned-and-operated retail outlet to sell merchandise and products directly.

“We’re always looking at how we can extend the world of our stories for fans, from apparel and toys to immersive events and games. And it’s why today we’re launching Netflix. shop as an exciting new destination combining curated products and rich storytelling in a uniquely Netflix shopping experience,” the company said in a blog post.

The online store will have exclusive limited editions of curated apparel and lifestyle products tied to Netflix shows and brand on a regular basis.

The items debuting this month on the store include streetwear and action figures based on anime series Yasuke and Eden; as well as limited-edition apparel and decorative items inspired by Lupin in collaboration with the Musée du Louvre.

For its launch this week, Netflix.shop also introduced a collection of anime-inspired collectables from up-and-coming designers including Nathalie Nguyen, Kristopher Kites and Jordan Bentley.

It will also introduce exclusive products from titles like The Witcher and Stranger Things, as well as new Netflix logo-wear from Japanese fashion house BEAMS.

“These limited-edition items join the vast assortment of consumer products we’ve made available through our trusted partners, it said. The Netflix.shop will first be available in the US before expanding into other countries around the world in the coming months.