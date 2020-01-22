Netflix to release CGI animated movie Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back-Evolution on February 27

The latest CGI animated movie, “Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back-Evolution”, is set for a global release exclusively on Netflix on February 27.

A synopsis of the movies is as follows : When researchers discover and exploit a fossil of the Mythical Pokemon Mew, they unleash a creation that goes against the very laws of nature: Mewtwo, a legendary Pokemon intended for use as a tool of destruction. But as it becomes aware of its dubious origin, it begins to resent its human creators and seek revenge-and Ash, Pikachu, and their friends find themselves at the centre of its rampage!

This movie welcomes a new CGI style to animated Pokemon movies and is inspired by one of the most popular stories in the long-running franchise.

The movie will premiere on Netflix around the world outside of Japan and Korea.

“Netflix is the ideal platform to help us execute a global simultaneous launch of an animated Pokemon movie on Pokemon Day, its makes them the perfect partner to bring this special animated movie to kids and fans around the world”, said Emily Arons, Senior Vice President of International business at The Pokemon company International.