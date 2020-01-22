Netflix to release CGI animated movie Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back-Evolution on February 27

Video | Kia Carnival review
Kia’s next vehicle can be either a plush peoples mover or party central on wheels. But can the Carnival take ...
The latest CGI animated movie, “Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back-Evolution”, is set for a global release exclusively on Netflix on February 27.
A synopsis of the movies is as follows : When researchers discover and exploit a fossil of the Mythical Pokemon Mew, they unleash a creation that goes against the very laws of nature: Mewtwo, a legendary Pokemon intended for use as a tool of destruction. But as it becomes aware of its dubious origin, it begins to resent its human creators and seek revenge-and Ash, Pikachu, and their friends find themselves at the centre of its rampage!
This movie welcomes a new CGI style to animated Pokemon movies and is inspired by one of the most popular stories in the long-running franchise.
The movie will premiere on Netflix around the world outside of Japan and Korea.
“Netflix is the ideal platform to help us execute a global simultaneous launch of an animated Pokemon movie on Pokemon Day, its makes them the perfect partner to bring this special animated movie to kids and fans around the world”, said Emily Arons, Senior Vice President of International business at The Pokemon company International.
Kia’s next vehicle can be either a plush peoples mover or party central on wheels. But can the Carnival take ...
SE: Single-engine is a course designed to train pilots to fly aircraft with one engineIR: Instrument Rating is ...
Krishnan, 49, and Aruna, 47, approached us to understand the risks in their existing financial plan. They had ...
From type of cover to death and maturity benefits, and investment strategy, the product offers a gamut of ...
As Nirmala Sitharaman gets ready to present Budget FY2021, expectations are running high.We take stock of the ...
Point-of-sale (PoS) insurance is a ‘simple’ insurance product whose benefits are predefined and disclosed at ...
It’s a wave that’s swept Indians off their feet, dictating everything from their choice of music and TV shows, ...
On January 18, 1983, the International Olympic Committee restored Jim Thorpe’s athletics medals after they ...
Author Stefan Zweig’s story offers sobering lessons at a time of intense political upheaval
Rocked by a falling economy and socio-economic uncertainties, the country’s much-touted demographic dividend ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...