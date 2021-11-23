Netflix toacquire Scanline VFX

Netflix has announced its plans to acquire German visual effects studio Scaline VFX for an undisclosed sum.

Netflix expects the transaction to be completed by the first quarter of 2022.

“We’re pleased to announce today our plans to acquire Scanline VFX, one of the most creative and innovative VFX studios in the world,” Netflix said in an official release.

Founded in 1989, Scaline is currently helmed by VFX Supervisor Stephan Trojansky, whose proprietary fluid rendering system Flowline won an Academy Award for Technical Achievement in 2008. The company has offices in Vancouver, Montreal, Los Angeles, London, Munich, Stuttgart, and Seoul.

The company has worked on a host of popular projects including upcoming titles from Netflix such as Don’t Look Up, The Gray Man, Slumberland, The Adam Project and Stranger Things 4.

In addition to working with Netflix, Scanline has also worked on popular titles such Game of Thrones, Godzilla vs Kong and Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

Moving forward, the company will continue to operate as a standalone business and work with their variety of clients.

“Netflix will invest in Scanline’s pipeline, infrastructure and workforce and continue to support the pioneering work that Scanline’s Eyeline Studios is doing in virtual production to push the boundaries of what is visibly possible,” it said.

“We’ll also continue to rely on many other studios around the world for our VFX needs so we can continue to ensure that our creators have access to the world’s most innovative tech, and continue to bring the most compelling and cutting-edge storytelling to our members,” it further added.