Netgear, a US-based networking hardware company, plans to expand operations, improve market presence and strengthen employee headcount in India, according to Charles Prober, CEO of Netgear. The company is also exploring possibilities to build a manufacturing footprint in India.

India contributes about 10 per cent of the revenues in the commercial business, with 65 of 650 employees, being based in the region. “India is the fastest-growing economy in the world and one of the high-growth nations within Netgear as well. We are adding more space to our research centre and shall continue to invest more in Engineering, Sales & Customer support in the coming years” said Prober at a press conference in Bengaluru.

Netgear is also actively examining opportunities to manufacture locally, although it did not disclose timelines and investment plans. By participating in the Make in India initiative, Netgear anticipates augmenting its market presence, reducing production costs, and fostering local innovation, according to Prober.

“The establishment of manufacturing facilities in India not only aligns with the country’s economic trajectory but also enables Netgear to harness a skilled workforce, thus enhancing its competitive advantage in the global networking technology landscape,” the company said.

The company said it aims to double its employee base, but did not note a specific timeline for the expansion. It also said that it plans to expand its operation to 30 cities from 20 cities currently. Netgear has also expanded its office space. “The inauguration of 2 new office floors for research & development in Bangalore’s central business district exemplifies our unwavering commitment to this burgeoning market, marking a significant step forward for Netgear in bolstering its presence and investments in India,” the company said in a statement.

As India emerges as a pivotal growth catalyst, Netgear is fortifying its global market stance by concentrating on PoE solutions for surveillance systems, and ProAV and Pro Wi-Fi for the education and hospitality sectors.

