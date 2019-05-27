Info-tech

Netplus to deploy Nokia’s GPON tech

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on May 27, 2019 Published on May 27, 2019

Netplus, multi-system operator Fastway Media’s broadband arm, will deploy Nokia’s Gigabit Passive Optical Networking (GPON) technology to cater to rising demand for capacity, faster speeds, and superior quality of broadband services. Nokia’s GPON technology will be rolled out across the country with initial deployments starting in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh. The upgraded network will allow Netplus users access new ultra-broadband such as IPTV and quad-play services.

