Apple’s newest iPad now available to buy

Apple has announced the availability of the one iPad launched at the company’s event held in Cupertino in September this year. The tablet is priced between ₹29,900 and ₹48,900 depending on whether it is a Wi-Fi-only variant or a Wi-Fi plus 4G Cellular and depending on the storage on board which starts out at 32GB.

Essentially, this is the 7th generation of the ‘regular’ iPad as opposed to tablets in the other series: iPad Mini, iPad Air and iPad Pro.

Apple Pencil support

Apple has refreshed the standard iPad in several ways. The tablet now has a larger screen, going up from 9.7 inches to 10.2 inches without an increase in the form factor. It also now supports the Apple Pencil, the stylus available at an additional cost. The Pencil was for some years only the prerogative of the iPad Pro models the surfaces of which allowed for it to be used. Now artists, designers, and anyone who likes to use pen on paper or mark up documents for work can optionally add it to the new iPad.

Also supported is the Smart Keyboard that lets users treat the tablet like a basic laptop. This too is an optional additional purchase. The iPad can work with other Bluetooth keyboards but will directly connect only to the one Apple created for it. The iPad now also comes with a USB-C port which means some external devices can be connected to it.

The iPad also moves to iPadOS, the new operating system with features specifically designed for iPad, including multitasking, a new Home screen, and desktop-like browsing. It also has the Files app that makes managing your data and media finally possible.

iPad also available on Amazon, Flipkart

The iPad variants include Wi-Fi-only and 32GB storage for ₹29,900, the Wi-Fi-only variant with 128GB storage for ₹37,900, Wi-Fi + 4G variant with 32GB of storage for ₹40,900, and Wi-Fi + 4G with 128GB of storage for ₹48,900. The tablet is available from all Apple retail stores and online on Amazon and Flipkart.