Nihilent launches ‘mortality incident tracker’ to investigate Covid-19 deaths

Nihilent, a global consulting and services company, has launched the Covid-19 Mortality Incident Tracker (COMIT), a Software-as-a-service (SaaS) offering to help doctors and forensic pathologists track and investigate deaths due to Covid-19.

COMIT has a provision to capture and record details of the deceased if the person has been confirmed with Covid-19 or suspected to have died from it. The information is collected from a medical facility, law enforcement office, or funeral home, the company said in the press statement.

The medico-legal investigator can refer to the details of the case, speak to all the concerned parties involved in the case — including the NOK (Next of kin) — capture the medical history of the person and his/her likely cause of death. The doctor, by using various modules of COMIT, can capture the critical parameters such as cause and manner of death, and any co-morbidities, to give a complete analysis and synopsis of the case.

Speaking on the COMIT launch, LC Singh, Director and Executive Vice-Chairman, Nihilent, in the press statement said: “Nihilent has developed one of its kind solution for doctors, investigators, researchers and other health practitioners that allows them to monitor Covid-19 related mortality seamlessly and navigate through this pandemic.”

Minoo Dastur, Director, President, and CEO, Nihilent, said: “The solution will help the investigation of suspected but unconfirmed deaths as well as unattended deaths from the virus outbreak.”

The main advantage of the user-friendly COMIT is that it helps keep a record of the fatality cases efficiently, which can be accessed easily. This cloud-based solution comes with very strong levels of security owing to the sensitive nature of the information and data. The solution will ensure seamless processing of information and safe preservation for future study of the disease, factors that aggravate it and measures that can be taken to fight Covid-19.