NITK’s 24-hour hackathon startson January 25

National Institute of Technology Karnataka (NITK) at Surathkal in Mangaluru taluk will conduct ‘HackVerse’, a 24-hour national-level hackathon on January 25-26.

A press statement by NITK said on Friday that the hackathon has drawn over 2,500 registrations from various colleges, including several IITs and NITs, and many private universities across the country. After an intense review process based on the technical profiles, around 200 candidates will now present innovative solutions to real-world problems.

The event will also involve keynotes and workshops by executives from major companies. The hackathon offers cash prizes of over ₹1.8 lakh to the top three teams.

‘HackVerse’ is part of the year-long diamond jubilee celebrations of NITK. Commemorating 60 years of NITK, the hackathon provides a platform for innovations, where developers can test and showcase their potential to the best of their abilities, it said.