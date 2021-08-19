Info-tech

Noise, Optiemus Electronics partner to manufacture customised gadgets

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on August 19, 2021

Aim to tap growth in demand for wearable technology in India

Indian connected lifestyle brand Noise announced a partnership with Optiemus Electronics Limited (OEL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Optiemus Infracom Limited, to manufacture customised gadgets.

OEL will initially design and manufacture hearable (ear-worn) products for Noise at its two plants in Noida, a company statement said.

Eat your electronics

Starting off with ‘Make in India’ TWS (true wireless stereo) earbuds, Noise intends to launch half a dozen products under the partnership in the next six months. It will launch its products in the Indian market by the end of this month, it said.

“The production-linked incentive (PLI) initiative is a stepping stone towards a pioneering role that India can play in global electronics manufacturing. Wearables are witnessing tremendous growth in India as we are the world’s youngest nation with disposable incomes, fitness-conscious youth and working-class people,” A Gururaj, Managing Director, OEL, said.

Covid spur: Home-grown Noise and boAt emerge market leaders in wearable watches segment

OEL has manufactured over 14 million mobile devices for Indian and global brands since 2016, catering across products and industries such as telecom, IT, hearables and wearables, and retail technology solutions, he said.

Noise is a leading smartwatch brand in India, as per IDC reports.

Published on August 19, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like