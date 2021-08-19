Noise, Optiemus Electronics partner to manufacture customised gadgets

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Indian connected lifestyle brand Noise announced a partnership with Optiemus Electronics Limited (OEL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Optiemus Infracom Limited, to manufacture customised gadgets.
OEL will initially design and manufacture hearable (ear-worn) products for Noise at its two plants in Noida, a company statement said.
Starting off with ‘Make in India’ TWS (true wireless stereo) earbuds, Noise intends to launch half a dozen products under the partnership in the next six months. It will launch its products in the Indian market by the end of this month, it said.
“The production-linked incentive (PLI) initiative is a stepping stone towards a pioneering role that India can play in global electronics manufacturing. Wearables are witnessing tremendous growth in India as we are the world’s youngest nation with disposable incomes, fitness-conscious youth and working-class people,” A Gururaj, Managing Director, OEL, said.
Covid spur: Home-grown Noise and boAt emerge market leaders in wearable watches segment
OEL has manufactured over 14 million mobile devices for Indian and global brands since 2016, catering across products and industries such as telecom, IT, hearables and wearables, and retail technology solutions, he said.
Noise is a leading smartwatch brand in India, as per IDC reports.
