Now, users can join a Google Meet call from Google Docs, Sheets, or Slides

Google will now let users join a Google Meet call from Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides.

In addition to the present to Meet option, users can now also select “Join the call” to quickly join and present a document, spreadsheet, or presentation to all attendees.

“To help teams do their best work in the hybrid work world, as many of us begin a return to office, we continue to make enhancements to Google Meet to help ensure that video meetings are inclusive and collaborative no matter the location or device preference,” Google said in a blog post.

“We hope this feature makes it easier for everyone in the meeting to collaborate in real-time while having a conversation—all from the same tab,” it said.

To join a video meeting or present from Google Docs, Sheets, or Slides, users must use a computer with a Chrome or Edge browser.

The feature will be available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers.

Separately, it also introduced a new AppSheet and Apps Script connector which allows users to extend custom, no-code apps to integrate and automate workflows across Google Workspace. Users can build custom, integrated solutions across Google Workspace.

“The Apps Script Connector will be available for users in the AppSheet Core plan and above, which is available to users of the Google Workspace Enterprise edition. Users in the AppSheet Starter plan can test the feature,” it said.