NTT Ltd, an IT infrastructure and services company, is betting big on the adoption of green technologies in data centres. Sharad Sanghi, MD of NTT Ltd India, says its cost and energy efficiency will drive adoption in India.

The data centre service provider recently deployed Liquid Immersion Cooling (LIC) and Direct Contact Liquid Cooling (DCLC) technologies in a production environment within its Navi Mumbai Data Centre. NTT says the technologies are up to 30 per cent more energy efficient than conventional cooling systems.

Sanghi told businessline, “The deployment is commercially viable for companies as a majority of data centre cost is the electricity bill. Companies can save a significant chunk of their cost as the tech is 30 per cent more energy efficient. We will see adoption for the deployment from companies that have large scale and have multiple servers.”

The company believes large banks, internet companies, and hyper scalers would be interested in the deployment of the technologies. However, there are still concerns about the upfront capital expenditure required and doubts about uptime, he added.

The facility that saw the recent deployment is part of its Mahape campus and has a capacity of 4.8 MW spread over a 13,740 square feet area built. Sanghi said the Incremental capital expenditure is approximately ₹20 crore for the mentioned capacity. The campus is planned with the capacity for up to 4 data centres, reaching up to 150 MW of IT load. India becomes the first country across NTT’s global data centre platform to deploy these alternative cooling technologies.

NTT has 12 operational data centres with a capacity of more than 2.1 million sq. ft. and handling over 230 megawatts(MW) of operational load. Another six facilities in Chennai, Delhi, and Kolkata are at different stages of construction and will add another 2.5 million sq. ft. of data centre space with over 280 MW load within the next two years.