Telecom major Bharti Airtel has announced an investment of ₹2,000 crore to set up a hyperscale data centre in Hyderabad.

The company made this announcement at the annual World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting being held at Davos (Switzerland)

The company will make this investment through its data centre arm Nxtra Datacenters.

“The hyperscale data centre will have a capacity of 60 megawatts (MW) in the first phase. The project is estimated to be deployed in the next 5-7 years,” an official of the Telangana Industries Minister said in a statement from Davos.

“This is one of our biggest greenfield data centre projects in India,” Sunil Bharti Mittal, Founder and Chairman, Bharti Airtel Group, said.

“Since the initiation of our discussions on the data centre project in May 2022 edition of the WEF meeting, the Government has worked at a very quick pace to ensure the project can get into construction in a matter of a few months,” he said.

“We will work closely with Telangana to increase our footprint in the State in other portfolios of our business as well,” he said.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit