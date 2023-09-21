NTT DATA has set up three full-stack computing Centers of Excellence (CoE) in collaboration with RMK Group of Engineering Colleges in Chennai affiliated to Anna University, Tamil Nadu.

The Center of Excellence seeks to enhance students’ skills in end-to-end application development. Students will undergo comprehensive training encompassing HTML, CSS, JavaScript, back-end languages like Python, PHP and Ruby as well as gaining proficiency in Agile project management and essential soft skills.

As a part of the CoE, NTT DATA’s proprietary training platform will be made accessible to students. Trainers from NTT DATA will also engage and train faculty during guest sessions.

“The objective of the initiative is to bridge the employability gap. We will be engaging with students early in the third year of college making valuable additions to their curriculums from an industry perspective, and educating the trainers as well. The company is also looking at other regions where collaborations can be made,” Niranjan Kumar, Senior Vice President, NTT DATA Services, told businessline.

The three colleges associated with this initiative are RMK Engineering College, RMD Engineering College and RMK College of Engineering and Technology. These institutions hold an accreditation from the NAAC and NBA. This partnership aims to ensure that the colleges are equipped to nurture students’ education in alignment with industry requirements. The initiative’s first phase aims to engage 500 students across the three colleges.

The association will involve crafting curricula aligned with industry trends and engaging closely with each college to analyze syllabi while addressing industry gaps. This initiative entails a diverse learning program, including train-the-trainer workshops, guest lectures, conferences, and e-learning.

RS Munirathinam, Founder Chairman, and RM Kishore, Vice-Chairman, RMK Group of Institutions, said, “We are looking forward to collaborating with NTT DATA on this pioneering endeavor, which aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing students with holistic education.”

