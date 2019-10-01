NTT Group to merge 28 tech firms under one brand

NTT Group from October 1 will integrate 28 technology companies within the Group to form NTT Ltd, a $11-billion company to compete harder with larger competitors like TCS and Infosys.

Netmagic and Dimension Data will be the two large NTT Ltd companies with large operations in India.

“An integrated company will give us the firepower to compete more effectively for large IT contracts in India,” Kiran Bhagwanani, CEO, India for NTT Ltd, told BusinessLine.

“We’ll have 6,000 people, focussed on the Indian market. That makes us one of the largest IT services player serving the domestic market. We were already competing with large IT services players but now we’ll be able to compete better,” said Bhagwanani.

Netmagic, which is one of the fastest growing group companies, will also be rebranded and will become a part of the newly created Global Data Center Services business owned by NTT Ltd. “The creation of Global Data Center and Cloud Services division will strengthen our growth plans in the Indian sub-continent. With the growing demand of our high-density and hyperscale data centres in the industry, Netmagic aims to expand its footprint to over double its current capacity over the next few years,” Sharad Sanghi, MD and CEO, Netmagic Solutions said

He added, “We run our own managed cloud hosting service in India and have now expanded to offer a multi-cloud hybrid platform. We are one of the fastest growing ICT companies over the last five years.”

BusinessLine in August reported that Netmagic is planning five new data centres over the next five years with an investment of over ₹3,500 crore.

Post-integration, the company may further expand its investments in India. NTT also plans to bring its undersea cables to India, which will enable it to offer broadband services and with the integration, all the services will now be offered under one brand.

Bhawanani said that India is one of the fastest growing regions for NTT Ltd and among the top revenue generators.

He added, “Over the last eight years, our India business has grown at a fast rate of 18 per cent CAGR while meeting its profit goals for 28 consecutive quarters.”

“With this integration, our goals and capabilities increase multifold. Our clients will also gain tremendously with NTT Group’s research and innovation capabilities for which the annual average investment for the next five years is $3.6 billion,” he said.