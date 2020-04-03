OnePlus 8 series gets A+ display performance rating

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus on Thursday announced that it had earned an ‘A+’ overall display rating from tech evaluation firm DisplayMate for its upcoming OnePlus 8 series.

The brand had also bagged a ‘Best Smartphone Display Award’ from DisplayMate for its upcoming flagship smartphone series.

Earlier this week OnePlus announced that it will unveil its latest OnePlus 8 series in a global online launch event on April 14.

The devices will have a 120HZ refresh rate, up from the 90HZ refresh rate for the brand’s previous devices. The display for the OnePlus 8 series will be a 6.78 inch 120 Hz Fluid Curved display. It will feature technologies including motion estimate and motion compensation (MEMC), HDR10+ (1400-nits) with 10bit colour.

DisplayMate’s rating is based on its analysis of the device’s display across categories including colour accuracy, image contrast, display brightness, and screen reflection. The OnePlus 8 series display set or matched more than 10 Smartphone Display Performance Records in virtually all key categories.

“Our mission is to deliver the best user experience possible with our flagships,” said OnePlus Founder and CEO Pete Lau. “The display of a smartphone is the direct medium through which users can enjoy the ‘fast and smooth’ experience offered by OnePlus. That’s why we invested heavily in its R&D.”

The brand will live stream the launch of its flagship series at 8:30 pm IST on April 14 on its official website and YouTube channel. It will be unveiling a full 5G lineup for its upcoming launch.