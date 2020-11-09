OnePlus halts rollout of OxygenOS 11.0.1.1 update for OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus has halted the rollout of its OxygenOS 11.0.1.1 update for OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro for users owing to some critical issues reported by users after its release on Saturday.

“This update's rollout is currently halted as the software team investigates some user reports. Thank you for your understanding,” OnePlus’ Community Consultant (dsmonteiro) informed users.

The company has not provided the specific details regarding the issues that it is investigating or when the rollout will resume.

However, OnePlus had earlier acknowledged certain user complaints regarding data wipes following the update. Many users over the weekend took to the OnePlus community forum with complaints of a complete data wipe after restarting their phones following the update. Other users complained that they had lost VoLTE & VoWIFI lost on their phone. Apart from this, some users also lost access to two-factor authentication apps like Google Authenticator and were locked out of apps like Gmail, Discord, LinkedIn, and GitHub, according to a report by XDA developers. Some users were also downgraded to outdated August 2020 security patches.

OnePlus’ Community Consultant (dsmonteiro) had earlier sent out a notice to users requesting them not to install the update.

“It seems like some users are reporting receiving the Stable update over the Open Beta 3, leading to a full data wipe. This information was already shared with the software team so it can be checked and addressed. Meanwhile, if you receive an update OTA, please double-confirm if it's an Open Beta update. If it isn't, please DO NOT install it. We strongly suggest you to backup your key data via a cloud service, perform a full backup via OnePlus Switch, and transfer it to a computer or a USB drive for double insurance,” read the consultant’s post on the OnePlus community forum.

The new update was meant to provide a smoother experience with updated Android Security Patch to 2020.10, improved system stability and optimized Bluetooth and Wifi, among other new features.