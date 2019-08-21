OnePlus to launchsmart TVs in September

Premium smartphone maker OnePlus will launch its smart TVs in September, bringing them to India before its home market in China.

“OnePlus TV is set to launch in September, and it will be available in India first,” its Chief Executive Officer Pete Lau said in a post on OnePlus forum on Tuesday.

He, however, did not comment on the pricing or the specifications of the product.

Noting that the company has been working on the project for the past two years, he said the company wants to focus on one market at a time to ensure success.

“We all know ‘content is king’ which remains one of the major reasons for television’s continued relevance in our lives. Yet, the content ecosystem differs from one country to another. We have always had a positive relationship with content providers in India, who have always been willing to partner with us, which guarantees great content for our users,” he said.

Lau added that the company is working towards establishing partnerships with local and regional content providers to launch OnePlus TV in North America, Europe and China regions.