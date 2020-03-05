OnePlus to provide doorstep repair services to customers across select cities

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus on Thursday officially announced the launch of its doorstep repair service for customers.

In a first, the brand has introduced a direct to home repair services for customers including both hardware and software service resolutions.

The company has been offering the service to select areas for the past six months. OnePlus has introduced its doorstep repair service across Bangalore, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai and Pune. The smartphone brand further aims to expand its after-sales service across all tier-1 and several tier-2 cities.

According to OnePlus, the initiative has made it more convenient for users to resolve any service-related issues, leading to a consumer satisfaction rate of 96 per cent in its overall service efforts.

“The new doorstep service initiative brings to life our commitment to ensure a premium, burdenless experience for our community across all areas, including after-sales service. We believe that users should experience and enjoy the premium value of a product in every aspect associated with it. And we are confident that the new doorstep repair service will prove to be very beneficial to our community on a similar note,” said Vikas Agarwal, General Manager, OnePlus India said.

How deos the ‘doorstep repair service’ work?

Customers can apply for the service using the OnePlus Care App available on Google PlayStore. They can select a convenient time slot for the engineer to visit and service their device from the app. As an extension to this initiative, OnePlus also provides free product pick-up and drop-off service for OnePlus users seeking to resolve product issues. This service is available in over 8000 cities. Customers can view whether the service is available or not in their city from the app.

Customers can also resolve their after-sales service or sales related queries with the brand through WhatsApp.