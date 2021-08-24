Optiemus Electronics, Wistron tie up to manufacture electronic items

Home grown Optiemus Electronics Limited (OEL) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Taiwan headquartered Wistron Corporation’s Indian subsidiary Wistron Infocomm Manufacturing (India) to manufacture mobile devices, IT hardware and electric vehicles.

OEL is engaged in manufacturing of next-generation electronic products.

Partnership goal

The alliance will also focus on the expansion of design eco-system in India. Currently, Optiemus has PLI for both mobile phone manufacturing and IT hardware manufacturing and plans to significantly increase its investment to ₹1,350 crore in the next three-five years.

The company currently has two manufacturing plants in Noida, Uttar Pradesh with a total combined manufacturing capacity of about two-million devices per month. OEL and Wistron alliance will be able to offer Taiwanese technology at optimised cost and PLI sharing, all under one roof, the company said on Tuesday.

Through this partnership, Optiemus and Wistron Corporation will jointly explore the possibilities of catering to both domestic and overseas customers through OEL’s manufacturing facilities.

It targets to achieve a revenue of around ₹38,000 crore in multiple product segments, while ramping up its manpower to reach a figure of around 11,000 in the next three-five years, the company said.

The strategic alliance will offer a unique proposition in Indian Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market backed by joint product development, engineering capabilities, software and firmware development besides giving a boost to employment generation in the country, it said.

The alliance will also work towards creating a joint hub in India for Design Solutions Product Development apart from bringing smart manufacturing to India, OEL said.

“The strategic combination of manufacturing expertise and technical prowess of both India and Taiwan will herald a new era in Indian electronics eco-system and help realise the vision of a $5 trillion economy. We also look forward to participating in future PLI schemes announced by the government in line with our capabilities,” A Gururaj, Managing Director, OEL said.

Apart from manufacturing mobile phones, the alliance will also work towards design and manufacturing of tablets, laptops, hearables/ wearables, telecom products, IoT/Industrial IoT, and smart metres/devices, he said.

“A world-class design and manufacturing infrastructure in India is the need of the hour to fulfill the untapped demand from global players where quality is paramount. PLI will be a key enabler to bridge any gaps in developing the ecosystem for the next decade,” David Shen, President and CEO, Wistron Smart Devices, said.