One of the leading electronics and telecommunications manufacturing companies in the domestic market, Optiemus Infracom announced its foray into Unmanned Systems with the launch of technologically-sophisticated, high-precision drones that have been designed and manufactured in India.

The company will be investing ₹250 million in Optiemus Unmanned Systems (OUS) — a new division of the company — with a goal to achieve up to 65 per cent indigenisation within a year of launch.

It also aims to make its products export-ready, expand offerings in smarter payloads, and enhance product autonomy with a broader range of unmanned vehicles for various terrains, Ashoek K Gupta, Chairman, Optiemus Infracom, said here at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2023.

The company will be at the forefront of research, development, and manufacturing of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) as OUS will drive synergies from the manufacturing excellence of Optiemus Electronics and go to market capabilities of Optiemus Infracom to deliver first-of-its-kind drones in India, he said.

Drone manufacturing in India

“As data security is a major concern, we are focussed on localisation, and sourcing parts from trusted partners and trusted locations as per government guidelines. We have already localised Autopilot, Motor Controller, GNSS receiver and Power Management System. We will also provide comprehensive support for maintenance, repairs including spare parts and upgrade our deployed drones,” Gupta said.

As per industry chamber FICCI, the drone manufacturing potential in India could be worth $4.2 billion by 2025, is estimated to grow to $23 billion by 2030, making India a drone manufacturing power, he added.

On Thursday, Optiemus had also partnered with ‘Gorilla Glass’ maker Corning for display glass finishing in India from next year, with an initial capacity of 30 million pieces. The joint venture company called Bharat Innovative Glass (BIG) Technologies will manufacture finished front and back cover glass for smartphones and the plant is likely to come up in Tamil Nadu or Telangana.