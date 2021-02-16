Apple offers free repair service for select Watch models facing charging issue

Apple will provide free repair services for customers with Apple Watch Series 5 or Apple Watch SE models running watchOS 7.2 or 7.3 facing a charging issue with their devices after the latest update.

On Monday, the tech giant released a new watchOS 7.3.1 update that fixes a charging issue that prevented the watch from charging after entering the Power Reserve mode.

The update prevented this issue from happening to other Apple Watch Series 5 or Apple Watch SE devices. However, a few customers may still be facing a problem.

“A very small number of customers with Apple Watch Series 5 or Apple Watch SE models running watchOS 7.2 or 7.3 have experienced an issue with their watch not charging after it enters Power Reserve,” Apple said in a support document.

Users can check if their Apple Watch is affected by this issue by placing their watch on the charger they usually use and waiting at least 30 minutes.

“If your Apple Watch still won't charge, contact Apple Support to set up a mail-in repair free of charge. Your watch will be examined before service to verify that it's eligible for free repair,” Apple said.