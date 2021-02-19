Apple TV app now available on all-new Chromecast with Google TV

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
The Apple TV app, including Apple TV+ is now globally available on the new Chromecast with Google TV, Google has announced.
Users can access the Apple TV app, navigate to the Apps tab or the apps row in the ‘For you’ tab.
The tech giant had announced the addition of the Apple TV app on the all-new Chromecast with Google TV back in December 2020. With the launch, Chromecast with Google TV users can access Apple TV+ for which they require a paid subscription.
Apple TV on Chromecast will work similarly to how Apple services are offered on other devices. Users will be able to watch original shows, movies and documentaries, access their library of movie and TV show purchases from Apple and get personalised and curated recommendations and Apple TV channels from the app.
“Through Family Sharing, up to six family members can share subscriptions to Apple TV channels,” Google had said in a blog post.
“With Google TV, you’ll be able to see Apple Originals in your personalised recommendations and search results, making it even easier to find your favourite shows and movies,” it had said.
Users can also access originals on the platform with a voice command through Google Assistant.
“In addition to Chromecast with Google TV, the Apple TV app will also be available on Google TVs from Sony and TCL. We plan to roll out to more Android TV-powered devices in the coming months,” the tech major said.
Google last year had also announced that that it will support Apple’s audio streaming service, Apple Music on its Google Assistant-enabled smart speakers and displays.
