Helix launches its first smartwatch in India

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Helix, a Timex Group brand, has launched its new smartwatch — Helix Smart — in India.
Helix Smart is the brand’s first-ever smartwatch.
The watch comes with a full touch display and offers over 100 watch faces for users to choose from.
The battery can last up to five days on a full charge, the brand said. The watch comes with a range of health features including heart rate monitor, SpO2 sensor, and sleep and activity tracker. It also includes smartwatch features such as mobile notifications and music control.
Users can download the Helix Timex app from app stores and pair their Helix smartwatch with it to get started.
The watch will come in pink, blue and black colours.
Users can purchase the watch, priced ₹3,995, from authorised Helix retailers or on the official website.
Helix smartwatches come with a full one-year warranty that is fulfilled by Timex Group across all service centres in India, the brand said.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
With initial public offerings galore, we give you a cheat sheet to score some good grades
The key indices have retreated from theirs record levels; downside pressure could continue
Biggest risk in selling funds in a rising scenario is exiting early and missing out on further gains
Go for a standard vector-borne diseases policy if you don’t have a regular health plan
After facing severe droughts for several years, farmers in western Maharashtra have turned the corner through ...
Studies have shown that dance exercises may help people cope with chronic lung problems
It’s the birth anniversary of star Indian footballer Jarnail Singh who captained the Indian team in the 1960s.
The protesting farmers’ act of planting saplings marks a high moment in the political practice of ahimsa
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...