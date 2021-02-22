Helix launches its first smartwatch in India

Helix, a Timex Group brand, has launched its new smartwatch — Helix Smart — in India.

Helix Smart is the brand’s first-ever smartwatch.

The watch comes with a full touch display and offers over 100 watch faces for users to choose from.

The battery can last up to five days on a full charge, the brand said. The watch comes with a range of health features including heart rate monitor, SpO2 sensor, and sleep and activity tracker. It also includes smartwatch features such as mobile notifications and music control.

Users can download the Helix Timex app from app stores and pair their Helix smartwatch with it to get started.

The watch will come in pink, blue and black colours.

Users can purchase the watch, priced ₹3,995, from authorised Helix retailers or on the official website.

Helix smartwatches come with a full one-year warranty that is fulfilled by Timex Group across all service centres in India, the brand said.