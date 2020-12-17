Mi India launches the Mi QLED TV 4K

Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Cryptomic: Breathe in chemicals-free, clean air
Xiaomi’s Mi India has announced the launch of its latest smart television, the Mi QLED TV 4K.
The smart TV comes with a 55-inch display with a 96 per cent screen to body ratio. The TV comes with multiple HDR codec support including Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG) along with Dolby Audio and DTS-HD.
It features Mi’s proprietary Vivid Picture Engine. It has been configured with the MTK’s flagship 64-bit quad-core A55 processor with Mali G52 graphics. The smart TV features a six-speaker set-up for audio, along with four full-range drivers and two tweeters.
It supports multiple audio codecs along with Dolby Audio and DTS-HD support.
The new smart TV runs on the latest version of Patchwall.
“The interface brings together more than 25+ content partners, with recent onboarding of DiscoveryPlus and Lionsgate (coming soon),” Mi said.
It also comes with the latest Android TV 10 out of the box. It has built-in support for Google Assistant and Chromecast.
It comes with three next-gen HDMI 2.1 compatible ports. The TV also features an ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) which automatically switches the TV to game mode with an input lag of 5ms at 4K at 60fps.
Mi QLED TV 4K is priced at ₹54,999. It will be available on mi.com, Mi Home, Flipkart and all retail stores, including Vijay Sales, on December 21 at 12 pm.
