OnePlus announces new content partners for its smart TV

Mumbai | Updated on February 06, 2020 Published on February 06, 2020

Global technology brand, OnePlus, is rolling out a new update for its OnePlus TV to provide its users seamless and integrated entertainment.

The new update includes popular content players Spotify, JioSaavan, Voot, ShemarooMe, alt Balaji and MX Player. It also has Bluetooth connectivity with earphones, OnePlus connect and PQ optimization. The latest OTA update will host new features and fixes and will be available on the One PlusTV 55 Q1 and OnePlus TV 55Q1 Pro.

“We at OnePlus strive to take home environment to the next level of intelligent connectivity. The new update will bring a lot of viewing and listening content. Our approach has always been a community-first approach and we are happy to bring premium content partners on to the OnePlus TV,” said Vikas Agarwal, General Manager, OnePlus India.

