OnePlus to launch fitness tracker in India

OnePlus has officially announced the launch of a new fitness tracker in India. The company has teased the launch on the official OnePlus India Twitter handle, marking its entry into the wearables segment in the country.

The company posted a promotional poster of the new fitness tracker, popularly dubbed the ‘OnePlus Band’ on Twitter.

“This year, we are here to help you achieve all your fitness goals and make your life easier.#SmartEverywear,” OnePlus captioned the post.

In another teaser the brand hinted at features such as sleep tracking, a staple in fitness trackers. The ‘Notify Me’ page for the new device is also live on the OnePlus website as well as on Amazon India.

The company has also announced a 'Pursuit of Fitness' quiz ahead of the launch of the device. Users can participate in the quiz and get a chance to win the new device.

The exact launch date for the OnePlus Band is yet to be announced. The fitness tracker will compete with the likes of the latest Mi Band in India.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau last month confirmed that the company is working on a new OnePlus smartwatch, which will be launched in 'early 2021,’ according to reports.