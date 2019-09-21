Sanskritech Smart Solutions launches self-monitoring diagnostic system

Sanskritech Smart Solutions Pvt Ltd, a healthcare start-up, has launched a self-monitoring health diagnostic Point of Care Testing (POCT) system ‘Swayam AHM’.

This system is an ATM-like kiosk, where people can walk in and take 55 basic and advanced pathology tests, with instant tests reports. Developed by Sanskritech, Swayam is backed by DELL EMC and uses cloud computing technology to create a medical record for the future.

"People living in metro cities have a busy routine, and performing a healthcare diagnostic test is a task as it requires them to take time out from their schedules. Similarly, the availability of a pathology lab with advanced clinical diagnostic devices in rural areas is still a major hurdle," said Pritam Kumavat and Trupti Naik, founders, Sanskritech.

Swayam AHM attempts to answer all these problems. The diagnostic system can deliver test reports instantly in both print and electronic format, that generally take anywhere between a few hours to days, through traditional means.

The device offers over 55 basic and advanced tests, more than other portable diagnostic systems in the world. This includes tests such as BMI, glucose, HbA1C, haemoglobin, lipid, urine tests, creatinine, ECG, cardiac marker, hormone marker, blood-borne disease, respiratory disease, PFT, metabolic disease, vector-borne disease, skin, vision, stethoscope and alcohol analyzer.

Since it is affordable, the device can improve healthcare services not just in the urban areas, but also in the remote corners of the country, the founders said without getting into pricing details.