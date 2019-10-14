Sigma launches its smallest, mirrorless digital camera -Sigma fp in India

Japan-headquartered Sigma Corporation, a leader global camera and lensmaker, has launched what it claims the world’s smallest and lightest full-frame mirrorless digital camera – Sigma fp, in India.

With a weight of 370g (without lens), the Camera’s body alone is priced at Rs 2,15,000, while Sigma fp will carry a price tag of Rs 2,50,000 with Sigma 45mm F2.8 DG DN lens.

“Sigma fp is a new generation of camera that will revolutionise digital photography and film-making. There are several modes the camera can be used with, making it highly versatile and perfectly adaptable to different styles of photography or videography,” said Ananth Seshan, Director, Shetala Agencies, which represents Sigma in India.

Sigma fp specifications and features

The Sigma fp is compatible with a wide range of accessories and with the overall dimensions of 12.6×69.9×45.3mm, the camera is highly portable and can be comfortably used with drones and gimbals, for portraits, 4k streaming, in the field and more, according to a statement.

The back-illuminated 35mm full-frame Bayer sensor with24.6 effective megapixels will support a full-fledged video production with 12-bit CinemaDNG external recording and 4K UHD/24fps recording.

Its key features include electronic shutter for a variety of settings, Superior options in artistic picture & video creations, advanced picture & video generating functions and seamless transition between Still and Cine modes, among others.

For raw video data, the SIGMA fp supports 12-bit CinemaDNG external recording. With 4K UHD/24fps recording, it will produce video data that can be used even in filmmaking.

The camera’s use of the L-Mount standard makes it’s compatible with a range of lenses from its L-Mount alliance partners such as Leica and Panasonic. The body is built from a die-cast aluminium alloy and is also dust and splash proof.