Sigma launches its smallest, mirrorless digital camera -Sigma fp in India

My Five: SR Jindal
1 I wake up at 4.30 am and drink two glasses of water. This is followed by pranayama and meditation. At 6.30 ...
Japan-headquartered Sigma Corporation, a leader global camera and lensmaker, has launched what it claims the world’s smallest and lightest full-frame mirrorless digital camera – Sigma fp, in India.
With a weight of 370g (without lens), the Camera’s body alone is priced at Rs 2,15,000, while Sigma fp will carry a price tag of Rs 2,50,000 with Sigma 45mm F2.8 DG DN lens.
“Sigma fp is a new generation of camera that will revolutionise digital photography and film-making. There are several modes the camera can be used with, making it highly versatile and perfectly adaptable to different styles of photography or videography,” said Ananth Seshan, Director, Shetala Agencies, which represents Sigma in India.
The Sigma fp is compatible with a wide range of accessories and with the overall dimensions of 12.6×69.9×45.3mm, the camera is highly portable and can be comfortably used with drones and gimbals, for portraits, 4k streaming, in the field and more, according to a statement.
The back-illuminated 35mm full-frame Bayer sensor with24.6 effective megapixels will support a full-fledged video production with 12-bit CinemaDNG external recording and 4K UHD/24fps recording.
Its key features include electronic shutter for a variety of settings, Superior options in artistic picture & video creations, advanced picture & video generating functions and seamless transition between Still and Cine modes, among others.
For raw video data, the SIGMA fp supports 12-bit CinemaDNG external recording. With 4K UHD/24fps recording, it will produce video data that can be used even in filmmaking.
The camera’s use of the L-Mount standard makes it’s compatible with a range of lenses from its L-Mount alliance partners such as Leica and Panasonic. The body is built from a die-cast aluminium alloy and is also dust and splash proof.
1 I wake up at 4.30 am and drink two glasses of water. This is followed by pranayama and meditation. At 6.30 ...
Rapid diagnosisUSFDA marketing nod for Ebola testThe US Food and Drug Administration has allowed marketing of ...
More than 1 billion people worldwide are living with vision impairment because they do not get the care they ...
Patent prosecution highways dilute India’s pro-public health patent laws and could adversely affect access to ...
The Centre is proposing to amend the EPF Act. How will these changes affect a salaried employee? Is Employees’ ...
They are passive funds traded on the exchange and invest in bonds
This function helps in calculating the investment needed for a desired corpus
The fund adopts a mix of top-down and bottom-up approaches for stock selection
Good old bartering and repairing are back in fashion, with the millennial zeroing in on the pre-owned and the ...
On this day in 1773, the first asylum for the insane opened in the US. This quiz will literally drive you ...
One of my quirks is that I don’t re-read books. Even favourite books. There’s barely enough time to read ...
Why should the young continue the hereditary occupations of their families, when their traditional wisdom is ...
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Hype around the hoop!Could this be basketball’s take-off moment in India? With no less than two heads of state ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...