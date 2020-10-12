Sony launches the Alpha 7S III camera in India

Sony India today announced the launch of a new camera, the Alpha 7S III.

The Alpha 7S III is the company’s latest addition to its Alpha 7S full-frame mirrorless camera series.

The camera is equipped with a 35mm full-frame 12.1MP (effective, approx.), back-illuminated Exmor R™ CMOS image sensor.

The sensor enables the camera to reduce rolling shutter by up to three times and help in low-light photography by eliminating noise.

The new system also includes a 9.44 million-dot (approx.) OLED electronic eye-level viewfinder in a world first, the company said.

The base ISO of the camera is 80, with the broad ISO range being 80-102,400 which is expandable to 80-409,600 for video and 40-409,600 for still images.

The camera can record 4K videos in 120p. It provides 10 bit 4:2:2 colour depth for video. The camera also supports all-intra video recording.

It has a 15+ stop wide dynamic range for video. The camera features Real-time Eye Autofocus for movie recording along with a Fast Hybrid AF system with 759-point phase-detection. It also includes an Active Mode with 5-axis optical in-body image stabilisation which is better for handheld shooting.

To avoid overheating, the camera comes with a new heat-dissipating mechanism and dual-slot relay. This enables consumers to record over one-hour long 4K 60p 10-bit 4:2:2 movie shooting until the battery drains.

The LCD screen opens to the side. It comes with a touch screen interface and a touch operation screen. The screen rotates sideways, up and down. The camera also comes with dual CFexpress Type A card slots.

“Optimised for the new CFexpress Type A memory cards, the CFexpress Type A/SD card reader (MRW-G2) provides SuperSpeed USB 10Gbps (USB 3.2 Gen 2) transfer speed, via its USB Type-C connector,” Sony said.

The new Alpha 7S III camera and CFexpress cards will be available across all Sony Center, Alpha Flagship stores, www.ShopatSC.com portal and major electronic stores across India from October 15. The camera is priced at ₹3,34,990.

The CEA-G80T Memory card, CEA-G160T Memory card and MRW-G2 Card Reader are priced at ₹21,100, ₹40,990 and ₹13,700 respectively.