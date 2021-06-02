OwnBackup acquires California-based Nimmetry

A sustainable brew that cheers
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
OwnBackup, a cloud-to-cloud data protection provider, has acquired Santa Clara-based Nimmetry, which has a significant presence in Hyderabad. Nimmetry provides a unified platform for seamless integration of big and small SaaS-based data using a microservices architecture.
The acquisition of Nimmetry follows the recent purchase of Merlinx in Tel Aviv, Israel, which brought data security experts to the OwnBackup team. Together, the new additions solidify OwnBackup’s position as a leading provider of cloud services and sets the stage for continued growth in the space, OwnBackup said in a statement.
“This acquisition accelerates OwnBackup’s multi-cloud strategy. The entrance into the Indian market and the access to the talented professionals that are now part of the OwnBackup family marks the continuance of a long-term commitment on OwnBackup’s part to providing industry-leading products and services to help our customers protect their mission critical SaaS data,” said Sam Gutmann, CEO of OwnBackup.
63% Indian enterprises have ramped up hybrid cloud investments: Report
OwnBackup recently secured a Series D investment of $167.5 million co-led by Insight Partners, Salesforce Ventures, and Sapphire Ventures, with existing investors Innovation Endeavors, Vertex Ventures and Oryzn Capital.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
The segment is seeing big growth during the pandemic, but a host of reasons — including governmental missteps ...
With changes in the climate taking place faster than ecosystems can adapt, the result can be extinctions of ...
If airlines were built on strong fundamentals, the current situation would not have been this bleak
After one’s time, family members or other beneficiaries should be spared the trauma of sorting out financial ...
Long-term winners actually come from understanding a company’s business better than others
Performance versus comparable indices also throws up a mixed record
Wealthy customers must learn to see through the super-slick glib and freebies on offer
A new serialised Tamil fiction app hopes to capture those seeking to counter the lockdown with a good read
The imagery of annihilation evoked by the influenza of 1918 and the Covid-19 pandemic is strikingly similar.
Dirty coal is leaving West Bengal gasping for breath
Through the search for a new mode of resistance, the Delhi-based choreographer’s experiment questions our ...
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...