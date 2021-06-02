Info-tech

OwnBackup acquires California-based Nimmetry

Acquisition follows recent purchase of Merlinx by cloud-to-cloud data protection provider

OwnBackup, a cloud-to-cloud data protection provider, has acquired Santa Clara-based Nimmetry, which has a significant presence in Hyderabad. Nimmetry provides a unified platform for seamless integration of big and small SaaS-based data using a microservices architecture.

The acquisition of Nimmetry follows the recent purchase of Merlinx in Tel Aviv, Israel, which brought data security experts to the OwnBackup team. Together, the new additions solidify OwnBackup’s position as a leading provider of cloud services and sets the stage for continued growth in the space, OwnBackup said in a statement.

“This acquisition accelerates OwnBackup’s multi-cloud strategy. The entrance into the Indian market and the access to the talented professionals that are now part of the OwnBackup family marks the continuance of a long-term commitment on OwnBackup’s part to providing industry-leading products and services to help our customers protect their mission critical SaaS data,” said Sam Gutmann, CEO of OwnBackup.

OwnBackup recently secured a Series D investment of $167.5 million co-led by Insight Partners, Salesforce Ventures, and Sapphire Ventures, with existing investors Innovation Endeavors, Vertex Ventures and Oryzn Capital.

Published on June 02, 2021

