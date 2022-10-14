Ozonetel, a customer communication platform provider, has launched a Contact Centre-as-a-Service (CCaaS) platform on WhatsApp.

Organisations can set up complete contact centre operations using the social media platform and reduce their cost of operations significantly.

“Businesses can manage their customer communication flow on a unified, homogeneous platform instead of managing different AI, cloud telephony, and chat solutions,” Chaitanya Chokkareddy, Chief Product Officer of Ozonetel, said in a statement on Thursday.

“They will have access to all the contact centre features required to personalise customer communications at scale, including virtual numbers, automatic call distribution, interactive chat response systems and bots,” he said.

“Organisations can further track these conversations in real-time and get detailed engagement statistics via dashboards and reports,” he said.

The AI-based platform lets contact centre agents handle multiple WhatsApp conversations at a time, increasing customer engagements per agent.

Customers can directly connect with relationship managers, counsellors, delivery partners and field sales teams via WhatsApp, he said.