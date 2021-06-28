Paytm introduces new features to LPG cylinder booking

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
Digital financial services platform Paytm on Monday announced that it has revamped its LPG cylinder booking experience with new features.
The platform has also launched new offers and cashback.
Users can now pay through Paytm for bookings made through IVRS, missed calls or WhatsApp. The feature is meant to enable customers to pay through Paytm even hours after booking a cylinder through any other platform or channel.
The company has also announced an assured cashback of up to ₹900 on three cylinder bookings for first-time users of LPG cylinder booking through the Paytm App. The users will also get assured Paytm First Points on every cylinder booked on Paytm, which can be redeemed against their wallet balance and discount vouchers from popular brands.
“The offer is applicable on cylinder booking of all 3 major LPG companies – Indane, HP Gas, and BharatGas,” Paytm said.
Customer will also have an option to pay later for cylinder booking by enrolling in Paytm Postpaid.
The platform will also let users check prices before booking the cylinder and also redeem their IndianOil XTRAREWARDS Loyalty points.
Another important feature now available on the Paytm app is the ability for users to track the delivery of their gas cylinder and also receive automated intelligent reminders for refills.
Users can go to the ‘Book Gas Cylinder’ tab, select the gas provider, enter Mobile No./LPG ID/consumer no., and then make the payment to book cylinders. It is then delivered to the registered address by the nearest gas agency.
“For us, LPG cylinder booking is a key focus area in the utility categories. We always thrive to bring innovations into the service and the new booking flow is yet another step in that direction. We understand our users' needs and the recent features have been developed in line with the same after extensive research done by our product & technology teams,” a Paytm spokesperson said.
