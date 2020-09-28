PD Vaghela appointed as new Chairman of TRAI

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Monday has appointed senior bureaucrat PD Vaghela as Chairman of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). He will replace RS Sharma, who will complete his tenure on Wednesday.

Vaghela, a 1986-batch IAS officer of Gujarat cadre, is currently Secretary, Department of Pharmaceuticals. He was due to retire on Wednesday at his current post.

He has been appointed as the TRAI chief for three years or till he attains the age of 65, the order said.

Prior to that, he was the Commissioner of Commercial tax in Gujarat and he is counted one of the key officials in the roll out of Goods and Services Tax (GST) in 2017.

Sharma was appointed as the Chairman of the regulator in 2015 for three years. In August 2018, his term was extended till September 30.