Fintech platform PhonePe has launched its first green data center in India, leveraging technologies and solutions from Dell Technologies and NTT.

The 4.8-megawatt facility, which occupies 13,740 sq ft at Mahape, Navi Mumbai, is built and designed with advanced alternative cooling technologies like Direct Contact Liquid Cooling (DCLC) and Liquid Immersion Cooling (LIC).

The company said that the green data center is set to open up new opportunities in data management for PhonePe, with efficient data security, power efficiency, ease of operations, and cloud solutions. It will also help the company to build sustainable and efficient infrastructure to scale its operations across the country further, it further said.

Scaling business

Burzin Engineer, Co-founder, and Chief Reliability Officer, PhonePe said, “At PhonePe, we are driven by using technology to offer every Indian an equal opportunity to unlock the flow of money and provide them access to financial services. This data center will not only help in further seamlessly scaling our business but also help in reducing our carbon footprint.”

The data center’s Dell PowerEdge servers will provide performance, simplified management, and intelligent automation while using less energy, the company said.

Manish Gupta, Vice President and General Manager, Infrastructure Solutions Group, Dell Technologies India said, “The data center will bring the power usage down by 26 per cent, resulting in huge savings on the power bill. With the facility in place, the organization will get the same performance as they would in a traditional environment but without having to compromise either on scalability or manageability.”